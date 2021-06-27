First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Minute Maid Park

The White House announced First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, June 29.

The two will tour the Astros’ vaccination event, and stay for that night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

This will be the third vaccination event the Astros have hosted. The team has partnered with Houston Methodist to help efforts in getting Houston vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fans can get vaccinated for free from 5-8pm. No appointment is required. Participants will receive two free tickets to either the June 29 game vs. the Baltimore Orioles or to one of the upcoming games vs. the Oakland Athletics (July 6-8). Additionally, participants will also receive an Astros giveaway item.

This will represent the third vaccination event the Astros have supported in efforts to help the community receive vaccinations easily and efficiently. The Astros have joined the “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate” program in which all 30 MLB clubs will host at least one event.