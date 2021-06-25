2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Baseball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Baseball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Cameron Cauley, Barbers Hill

Cauley helped lead the Eagles to their first state championship. The Texas Tech signee was a stalwart in the middle infield for Barbers Hill. The 5-11, 171-pound Cauley hit .445 this season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Ryan Montgomery, Strake Jesuit

The 6-1 Montgomery was essential in leading the Crusaders to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time in program history. Montgomery hit .270 and went 1-1 as a reliever for Strake Jesuit. During the postseason, he produced big hit after big hit as the Crusaders made their storied run.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Izaac Pacheco, Friendswood

The Texas A&M signee hit .543 with 34 RBIs and five home runs in helping Friendswood go 31-3 and make a run to the Class 5A regional finals. The 6-4, 210-pound Pacheco also stole 19 bases and had an on-base percentage of .670. He is unlikely to ever wear an Aggies uniform, however, as Pacheco is expected to hear his name called early on during next month's Major League Baseball draft.

