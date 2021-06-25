2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Baseball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Baseball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Luke Harrison, Lutheran South Academy

The University of Texas signee threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout in the state semifinals, striking out 13 and walking two in leading Lutheran South Academy to a win. The 6-1 left-hander's dominance on the mound helped LSA to its fourth state championship.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Sean Fitzpatrick, Concordia Lutheran

The junior Arkansas commit is a left-handed pitcher who gave opposing hitters a lot of trouble this season. The 6-1, 185-pounder tops out at 89 miles per hour on his fastball. He struck out 13 in a complete-game no-hitter against St. Thomas last season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Caedmon Parker, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Parker is a TCU signee who went 4-2 this season with a 1.66 ERA in 13 appearances. The right-hander struck out 119 and only walked 14 in 59 innings of work, allowing just 14 earned runs. He also hit .333 with 10 RBIs and four doubles and had nine stolen bases.

