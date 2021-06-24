TEAM WIN: The Woodlands win 8th Lone Star Cup

The Woodlands High School continues to be one of the most elite institutions in the country.

Don't take my word for it… take the UIL's

The Highlanders won its eighth Lone Star Cup in 2020-21, edging out Southlake Carroll 111-99 in the Class 6A division. The award has been give out for 23 seasons.

Greater Houston's Seven Lakes finished tied for fifth and Deer Park and Tompkins finished in a tie for eighth. Friendswood finished second overall in Class 5A.

"It's a heck of an honor," Jim Rapp, football coach and campus athletic director said. "This year was a little different because it was a total school effort when you get right down to it. From athletics, to academics to spirit and arts, everyone was trying to get Lone Star Cup points. It was pretty cool to see everyone come together for one goal."

Schools earn points for their results in Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

"What's unique is that we have some many elite programs here," Rapp said. "Everyone has tunnel-vision as it relates to their program, but I have to remind them to have a global view here. They get it because we all share facilities and students and athletes."

Dr. Ted Landy is the principal at TWHS and Dina Graves is the assistant athletic director. Both deserve a ton of recognition as well.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools.

"It was really special doing it in a COVID year," Rapp said. "All of our spring sports were cut short and the way they came back and did so well was impressive. The coaches and kids did a phenomenal job buying into all the protocols, which was a challenge for everyone."