2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Men's Soccer Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Men's Soccer Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Rodrigo Garcia, Jersey Village

Led by Rodrigo Garcia, Jersey Village became the first CFISD soccer team to reach the UIL state tournament. Garcia led his team to a district title, regional title and the state tourney. The senior accomplished his goals along with all-district accolades.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Brady Drozdowski, Bridgeland

Bridgeland's Brady Drozdowski was named the District Defensive Player of the Year and is headed to Upper Iowa to play his college ball. He anchored the upstart Bears on defense.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Gage Guerra, Kingwood Park

The best player on the best team in the city of Houston. Tons of clutch goals for this striker, who was one of the best scorers in the state.

