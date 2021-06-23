2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Women's Soccer Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Women's Soccer Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Sara Price, St. Agnes Academy

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Margo Matula, St. Pius X

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Lindsay Worthington, The Woodlands Christian Academy

The 2020-21 season for The Woodlands Christian Academy girls soccer coach Paige Riley, was also one to remember.

The Warriors were undefeated District 5 champions, posting 10 shutouts in 14 games. TWCA scored 96 goals and allowed just six.

TWCA lost in the second round of the postseason in eight rounds of penalty kicks, but the Warriors will be back. They only graduate two seniors and had six underclassmen on the roster.

Junior Lindsay Worthington was the team's MVP with 29 goals and seven assists in district play. She was named first-team, all-district.

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services, from sports medicine to joint replacement. Houston Methodist offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes, active adults and student athletes. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.