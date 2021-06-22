2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Men's Golfer of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Men's Golfer of the Year!

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands

The Woodlands' Alex Papayoanou had a score of 2-under 142 to tie for seventh and lead the Highlanders to a fourth-place finish at the UIL Class 6A Boys State Golf Tournament. Papayoanou shot a 2-under 70 in Monday's first round and followed that up with a 72 on Tuesday. The Woodlands finished with a team score of 588, just one stroke short of a podium finish as Austin Vandegrift shot 587 for third.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Jeffrey Zatorski, Memorial

Jeffrey Zatorski is a two-year captain of Memorial High School's golf program. He earned first-team all-state honors from the Texas Association of Golf Coaches (TAGC) during the 2019-20 season and is the No. 7-ranked player in the state of Texas for the 2021 cycle. He's committed to the University of Texas.

He won the Regional Tournament this spring and tied for 11th at state.

GOLFER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Bowen Ballis, College Park

College Park was led by freshman Bowen Ballis all season. He finished second at the district tourney firing a two-day score of 143 (71-72). He finished tied for 14th at state as a freshman. Wow, what a future he has in front of him.

