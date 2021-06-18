Houston Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate named First Team All-Rookie

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 17: Jae'Sean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets dribbles past Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on February 17, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate was named First Team All-Rookie.

The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State spent his first two pro season in Belgium and Australia, respectively before signing with Houston.

Tate led the Rockets in games played, starts and minutes played.

Tate averaged 11.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

"Undersized."

Undrafted.

Sent to Belgium.

Sent to Australia.

Delayed by injuries, natural disasters and a global pandemic, Jae'Sean Tate persevered through it all to make the Houston Rockets.



Now, he’s first team All-Rookie.@o_tate_ @beyond_am @ejkusnyer pic.twitter.com/5cYGXtT7ZD — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) June 18, 2021

KPRC extensively profiled Tate’s rise to the Rockets two weeks ago.

That is the first Rockets rookie to make the First Team All-Rookie since Luis Scola in 2007-08. Tate joins this list of Rockets on first team All-Rookie:

Joe Meriweather 1975-1976