Houston Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate named First Team All-Rookie

Houston Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate was named First Team All-Rookie.
The undrafted rookie out of Ohio State spent his first two pro season in Belgium and Australia, respectively before signing with Houston.
Tate led the Rockets in games played, starts and minutes played.
Tate averaged 11.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.
"Undersized."— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) June 18, 2021
Undrafted.
Sent to Belgium.
Sent to Australia.
Delayed by injuries, natural disasters and a global pandemic, Jae'Sean Tate persevered through it all to make the Houston Rockets.
Now, he’s first team All-Rookie.@o_tate_ @beyond_am @ejkusnyer pic.twitter.com/5cYGXtT7ZD
KPRC extensively profiled Tate’s rise to the Rockets two weeks ago.
That is the first Rockets rookie to make the First Team All-Rookie since Luis Scola in 2007-08. Tate joins this list of Rockets on first team All-Rookie:
Joe Meriweather 1975-1976