Rockets rookie Jae’Sean Tate knows all about grind

HOUSTON – A broken finger, an earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic: three roadblocks in back-to-back-to-back seasons for Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate held the talented player out of the NBA.

After going undrafted in 2018, Tate spent the season in Belgium, where an Ohio kid who had never left his home state for more than two weeks got to travel to 18 countries in a year. He said he loved the experience.

The next season, after an Earthquake slowed his NBA Summer League ascent, Tate made a decision to play in the NBL in Australia. That year, the league was welcoming star high school players R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball, drawing scouts.

With the short season, Tate could put himself on the map, then get back to the U.S. That’s exactly what happened. Tate made First-Team All-NBL, then return to the States. But, he was slowed again by COVID-19.

His fourth try worked: Tate signed a two-year contract with the Rockets before the 2020-21 season.

Tate more than lived up to his contract, leading the Rockets in games played, games started, and a host of other stats. The rookie played well enough to lead the team in on-off, a stat that determines impact for when a player is on the court vs. off the court. Tate’s +8.6 was the best on the team, meaning the Rockets are 8.6 points better with Tate on the court.

He finished the season averaging 11.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game.

Tate said his offensive numbers, coupled with his success on his defensive responsibilities make him viable for First Team All-Rookie.

