2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Women's Swimmer of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Women's Swimmer of the Year!

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Cory Shanks, Clear Creek​

Clear Creek's girls' swimming and diving team won its fourth straight District 24-6A title last weekend. Cory Shanks stole the show, winning the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. She then went on to win state. The Tennessee signee has a big future in the sport... can you say future Olympian?

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Paige Taber, The Woodlands

Paige Taber moved in from California to The Woodlands and helped lead the Highlanders to a state title. She finished fourth in the 200-yard IM at 2:04.38 and won silver in the 100-yard backstroke at 55.57.

She helped in the relays to win the title and will return for her senior year in 2021-22.

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Alexis Newman, Kingwood

Alexis Newman is just a junior at Kingwood High School and she has verbally committed to Arizona after her exploits in the sport. She won the Texas UIL 6A state 100 backstroke and set a record at the Bill Walker Pool record of 54.76. She also contributed to Kingwood's 3rd-place 200 medley relay (24.92 butterfly leg) and 6th-place 400 free relay (54.08 anchor).

