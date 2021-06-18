2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Women's Swimmer of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Women's Swimmer of the Year!

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Erin Tilley, Concordia Lutheran

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Whitney Childs, Fort Bend Christian Academy

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Isabella Krantzcke, The Woodlands Christian Academy

