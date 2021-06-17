2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Women's Basketball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Women's Basketball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek

Rori Harmon was the straw that stirred the drink at Cypress Creek as the point guard of the Cougars. Harmon averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists per game and was a menace on the defensive side averaging 5.2 steals per game. She helped guide Cy Creek to the Class 6A State Championship game for a second-straight year and third time in four seasons. Harmon is signed to the University of Texas and was also a McDonald's All-American selection.