Tokyo bound: Kalisz claims 1st spot on US Olympic swim team

Chase Kalisz waves at the award ceremony after winning the Men's 400 Individual Medley at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – With Michael Phelps cheering on his former training partner, Chase Kalisz claimed another trip to the Olympics by winning the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of the U.S. swimming trials Sunday.

The Americans got some new blood on women's side: 19-year-old Emma Weyant, in her first trials, held off three Olympic veterans to win a thrilling 400 IM.

Another Olympic rookie, Kieran Smith, shaved nearly 3 seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400 freestyle and claim his spot for Tokyo.

Kalisz trailed top qualifier Carson Foster at the midway point of the race after the butterfly and backstroke legs.

But Kalisz surged to the lead on the breaststroke and held it to the end through the freestyle, winning in 4 minutes, 9.09 seconds.

“I know where I need to be to make my move off the breaststroke,” the 27-year-old said.

As Kalisz climbed out of the temporary pool, a masked-up Phelps was there to greet him with an embrace.

The two were once training partners at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

