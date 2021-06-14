Rice football announces new quarterback addition

Rice University has announced the signing of a new quarterback, and he has a familiar last name.

Luke McCaffrey will join the Owls as a transfer, after having previously played for Nebraska. In January, McCaffrey announced he would transfer to Louisville, but re-entered the transfer portal before attending any summer classes.

McCaffrey’s older brother, Christian, played for Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren when he served as offensive coordinator at Stanford.

Per Rice, Luke McCaffrey played in seven of eight games at Nebraska in 2020, including a pair of starts. He completed 48-of-76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He was the Huskers’ third-leading rusher and ranked 15th nationally among quarterbacks rushing in the regular season. He led Nebraska to a 30-23 win over Penn State in his first career start, becoming the first Husker quarterback to win his starting debut since 2013. McCaffrey completed 13-of-21 passes for 152 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass. He also led Nebraska with 67 rushing yards with a touchdown.