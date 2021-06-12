Barbers Hill makes history with State Title Win

The beat played on…

Hallsville brought old paint buckets, milk jugs, old drums and empty water coolers from the office, banging and shaking on them for seven innings in the Class 5A state title game against Barbers Hill.

It wasn't enough as Barbers Hill captured its first ever state baseball championship 2-1 in a game that had a little bit of everything from big-name recruits to controversy.

So, let's paint the picture at the beautiful Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas Tech signee and Barbers Hill shortstop Cameron Cauley made a spectacular play in the top of the first, then led off with a single and scored in the bottom of the frame as it seemed like the high-scoring Eagles were on their way.

Not so fast. Hallsville lefty (TCU 2023-commit) Landon Bowden calmed down and held Barbers Hill scoreless for the next four innings as the bangin' Bulldogs scored on an error in the third to tied it up at 1-1.

The Hill's Maddox Malone (5-1) went 3 2/3 before being relieved by Raithen Malone.