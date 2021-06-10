Fort Bend Christian Academy Magazine: Leaving the Nest!

IT WAS YET ANOTHER BUSY YEAR FOR NATIONAL SIGNING DAY FESTIVITIES AT FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY. IN APRIL THE SCHOOL HONORED 13 STUDENT-ATHLETES WHO HAVE SIGNED TO PLAY COLLEGE ATHLETICS.

Out of the signees, seven players were from the history-making Eagle football team, including Texas A&M-signee Remington Strickland. Two were from soccer, one from basketball in 1,000-point career scorer Owen LaRocca, two from baseball, and one from softball in Katie Dillon, who is heading to St. Edwards University.

2021 FBCA College Signees

Ian Aviles - University of Chester (Soccer)

Cohen Carpenter - Abilene Christian University (Football)

Solomon Cole - Abilene Christian University (Football)

Katie Dillon - St. Edwards University (Softball)

Zion Granville - Illinois State University (Football)

David Kasemervisz - Stanford University (Football)

Craig Kelly - St. Thomas University (Baseball)

Jordan Kelly - Princeton University (Baseball)

Owen LaRocca - Samford University (Basketball)

JD Migl - Houston Baptist University (Football)

Remington Strickland - Texas A&M University (Football)

Robert Walter - Houston Baptist University (Football)

Seth Warren - Howard Payne University (Soccer)

