Pacers fire Bjorkgren as coach after just 1 season

FILE - Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren calls a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, May 16, 2021, file photo. The Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after missing the playoffs in his only season as coach. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Kevin Pritchard hired Nate Bjorkgren to take the Indiana Pacers in a new direction.

They wound up going the wrong way.

After struggling defensively, missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and amid reports of locker room drama, the Pacers pulled the plug Wednesday when Pritchard, their president of basketball operations, fired Bjorkgren as coach after just one season.

“The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect,” Pritchard said in a statement.

Indiana went 34-38, finishing the season with an embarrassing 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament. The Pacers also produced their first losing season at home in 32 years, and at times the effort didn't appear to be there, either.

A rash of injuries was part of the problem. Indiana's top scorer in 2019-20, T.J. Warren, suffered a season-ending foot injury after just four games. NBA blocks champion Myles Turner went down with a season-ending foot injury on April 18. And after trading two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo for swingman Caris LeVert in January, LeVert missed the next 24 games after team doctors found a cancerous growth on his left kidney.

“I’ve never really seen anything like it," potential free agent Doug McDermott said. “I think part of it had to do with the schedule. A lot of games, not a lot of days off. I think we had eight games in 12 days to finish the season."

But the more tumultuous part of Bjorkgren's brief tenure came outside the lines.

