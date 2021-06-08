Rodgers an expected no-show, Brady full-go at minicamps

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball during the team's NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers teammates say the MVPs uncertain status wont distract them in their offseason preparations. Rodgers hasnt been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesnt want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night, May 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go.

The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory minicamps on Tuesday.

Rodgers expectedly skipped Green Bay’s first session after missing the team’s voluntary organized team activities. It remains uncertain whether the reigning MVP will return to the Packers.

“I think any time you’re talking about any player on your football team, you’d love everybody to be here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And so, it’s certainly, it is what it is, man. And we’ll focus and we’ll control and work on the guys that are here and try to help them become the best to their ability and coach the heck out of them.”

LaFleur declined to say whether Rodgers’ absence was excused. The team has the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp practices this week.

“I’m not going to get into my conversations with Aaron and the communication,” LaFleur said. “I’m naturally optimistic, but you know, again, we’ll take it day by day and just do whatever we can to help remedy the situation.”

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won’t trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview last month but expressed his displeasure with the front office and made it clear his issue with the team wasn’t about quarterback Jordan Love being drafted in the first round last year.

