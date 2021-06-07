The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: The Future Looks Bright

THIS WASN'T THE FIRST TIME THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOVED UP A CLASSIFICATION IN TAPPS, BUT IT CERTAINLY FELT DIFFERENT.

Last fall, the Warriors jumped from 4A to 5A in all sports, which presented an entirely new challenge – how to compete with the best competition in Texas?

"This was a massive shift in the maturity of the other programs we were playing," TWCA Athletic Director Randy Hollas said. "We knew this was coming…and that it was going to have a profound effect on athletics."

The Warriors, though, had no intention to ease their way into the new level of competition. They wanted to compete, and win, immediately.

Mission accomplished.

In its first year of 5A competition, TWCA racked up an impressive number of achievements that include three state championships (boys cross country, boys basketball and boys golf), eight district championships (boys and girls cross country, volleyball, boys basketball, girls soccer, boys golf, boys and girls track) and playoff appearances from every program at TWCA.

That list doesn't include baseball, which at the time of publication was competing in the TAPPS 5A Division II semifinals.

This success didn't come overnight. The Warrior athletics program has been gradually building for years, something that Hollas and the entire department has invested a lot of time and effort into.

