The Latest: Zverev beats Nishikori to reach French Open QFs

Germany's Alexander Zverev plays a return to Japan's Kei Nishikori during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

11:10 p.m.

Alexander Zverev has reached his third French Open quarterfinal by eliminating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

The No. 6-seeded Zverev is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open.

Zverev lost the first two sets he played at Roland Garros this year but turned that opening match around to win in five and now has won 12 consecutive sets.

Up next for Zverev, a 24-year-old from Germany, is a match Tuesday against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Nishikori was a U.S. Open finalist in 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 4. But he's now lost 10 matches in a row against Top 10 opponents.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad