Djokovic jokes about French-speaking skills after Paris win

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates towards the crowd after defeating Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – Being such a perfectionist, Novak Djokovic is not quite happy with his French. His play? That's a different story.

After reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros for a men's-record 12th consecutive year with another easy win Saturday, the 18-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia was doing rather well speaking French until he was asked to get a bit more technical and talk about the playing conditions, then his next opponent.

“Sorry, I am trying to learn more words," the No. 1-ranked player said with a self-depreciating smile as he fumbled a bit for more specific vocabulary. “I have used up 90% of my French.”

Courtside interviewer Cedric Pioline encouraged him, and so Djokovic obliged.

“The conditions were different. How do you say in French?” Djokovic said, this time truly lost for words.

So he moved his hand to describe the height of the ball bouncing in overcast and cool conditions compared to hot conditions in the previous two rounds, and looked hopefully across to Pioline, who helped him out with a couple of words.

“The bounce was lower," a relieved Djokovic said. "I think I coped well.”

His next opponent is a 19-year-old Italian, Lorenzo Musetti.

