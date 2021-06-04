State Semifinals Preview: Aledo softball to face an evenly-matched Georgetown

The Aledo Lady Bearcats (28-7) are gearing up to take on Georgetown in the UIL Class 5A State Semifinals game on Friday at 1 p.m. Aledo has definitely earned their spot among the best in the state. Let's take a look at how they got to the state semifinals.

The Lady Bearcats took an early loss against Mansfield Lake Ridge, but quickly regrouped and ran away with a handful of wins. Throughout the season, Aledo has posted many big wins against the likes of Burleson Centennial, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Fort Worth North Side, Granbury, Azle, Wichita Falls Rider, and more en route to the playoffs.

With a 9-1 district record, the Lady Bearcats finished at the top of their district over Azle and Brewer before heading into the playoffs. In the playoffs, Aledo has beaten the likes of Lake Dallas (2-0), Burleson Centennial (2-1), Colleyville Heritage (2-1), and Abilene Cooper (2-1). Last week, Aledo defeated Justin Northwest in a one-game Regional Finals round before heading to the state semifinals.

Outscoring their opponents by over 200 runs, the Lady Bearcats have been on fire from the plate all season long. While we have seen a lot of strength from the Aledo offense, their defense has also done a great job stopping the momentum of their opponents.

As the Lady Bearcats look ahead to the semifinals, they'll find a pretty evenly matched team in Georgetown. If Aledo can get on the board early and hold strong in their defense as they have done all season, fans can expect to see the Lady Bearcats playing for a state title.