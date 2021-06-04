DeChambeau-Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence

Bryson DeChambeau hits to the 13th green during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio – Brooks Koepka isn't playing the Memorial. It just sounded like it at times Friday.

From the tee or from the fairway, Bryson DeChambeau would hit a shot only to hear someone in the crowd scream out, “Let's go, Brooksy!”

It was a not-so-subtle reminder of the beef between the two big hitters in golf that began brewing nearly two years ago and reached an extraordinary level after the PGA Championship with leaked video footage.

The short segment, which was never aired, showed Koepka doing an interview with Golf Channel when DeChambeau walks behind him, the sound of his spikes on the pavement. Koepka rolled his eyes and said he lost his train of thought “hearing that bull——.”

The interview began anew, but that clip made its way onto Twitter. So began a back-and-forth that included DeChambeau tweeting that “it's nice to be living rent free in your head.”

Or maybe not. The security detail following the group of DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay removed at least two groups of spectators from the tournament on Friday for referring to DeChambeau as “Brooksy.”

DeChambeau, who played 33 holes Friday in the rain-delayed tournament and had rounds of 71-72, didn't seem to mind, at least once the round was over.

“Oh, they weren’t taunts at all. It was flattering,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely flattering what they’re doing. They can keep calling me that all day if they want to. I’ve got no issue with it.”

