Valdez pitches 7 strong innings, Astros beat Red Sox 2-1

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Framber Valdez continued an impressive streak of starts by Houston pitchers on Wednesday night, and it helped the Astros to another win on a night the offense was held largely in check.

Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as the Astros handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Valdez (1-0) yielded five hits and one run while striking out 10. He walked two in his second start of the season after missing the first two months after breaking his left index finger in spring training.

It's the seventh straight game in which Houston's starter has allowed just one run.

“Hopefully we can continue to pitch the way we have this last week," manager Dusty Baker said. “Starting pitching is the key and the deeper they go, the better it is for us."

Hunter Renfroe singled off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth before advancing to second on a two-out single by Christian Vázquez. But Pressly retired Christian Arroyo to get his eighth save.

Ad

Pivetta (6-1) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out a season-high nine for the second straight game.

The Red Sox have had a tough time stringing hits together in this series, and the top four players in their order went 1 for 15 with five strikeouts on Wednesday night.

Ad

Ad