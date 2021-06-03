LEADING OFF: Red-hot Cubs visit Giants, Yanks' Cole vs. Rays

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) points to the fans as he celebrates his two-run home run off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Miguel Diaz with Anthony Rizzo, left, and Ian Happ in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

CUBBIES IN CONTROL

The surging Chicago Cubs are headed west for a series in San Francisco having won three straight and nine of 10. The NL Central leaders have limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 12 of 13 games, a trend they'll try to continue with right-hander Zach Davies (2-2) on the mound.

The Giants have won six of eight and continue to be a surprise contender alongside the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) is set to pitch the series opener against Chicago.

COLE THING

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (6-2) faces the Rays for the first time since dominating the AL East leaders last month, when he struck out 12 over eight innings in a 1-0 victory. Cole's 1.78 ERA is tops in the American League, and his 97-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio was best in the majors entering Wednesday.

Tampa Bay plans to start left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (2-3) in the finale of the four-game series.

