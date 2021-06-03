LEADING OFF: Red-hot Cubs visit Giants, Yanks' Cole vs. Rays

A look at what's happening around the majors today:
___
CUBBIES IN CONTROL
The surging Chicago Cubs are headed west for a series in San Francisco having won three straight and nine of 10. The NL Central leaders have limited opponents to three or fewer runs in 12 of 13 games, a trend they'll try to continue with right-hander Zach Davies (2-2) on the mound.
The Giants have won six of eight and continue to be a surprise contender alongside the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) is set to pitch the series opener against Chicago.
COLE THING
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (6-2) faces the Rays for the first time since dominating the AL East leaders last month, when he struck out 12 over eight innings in a 1-0 victory. Cole's 1.78 ERA is tops in the American League, and his 97-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio was best in the majors entering Wednesday.
Tampa Bay plans to start left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (2-3) in the finale of the four-game series.