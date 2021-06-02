Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.
Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.
The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 record in May.
Wisdom, who homered twice in Monday’s win, and Contreras each hit a long two-run drive against Ryan Weathers (2-2).
Wisdom sent one to the back of the left-field bleachers in the second inning. Contreras put Chicago back on top 4-3 with a 445-foot shot to center in the fifth after former Cub Victor Caratini and Tommy Pham homered against Kyle Hendricks (6-4) in the top half.
Anthony Rizzo singled twice for Chicago after missing the previous six games because of back tightness. Kris Bryant went 0 for 4, snapping his 13-game hitting streak.
Hendricks won his fourth straight start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.
Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each pitched a scoreless inning. Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.