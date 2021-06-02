Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) and Kyle Hendricks celebrate at home after they scored on Contreras' home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.

Tatis exited because of right oblique tightness. He hit a fly to left field in the sixth inning and was replaced at shortstop in the bottom half by Ha-Seong Kim.

The NL Central-leading Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games and kept up their strong play coming off a 19-8 record in May.

Wisdom, who homered twice in Monday’s win, and Contreras each hit a long two-run drive against Ryan Weathers (2-2).

Wisdom sent one to the back of the left-field bleachers in the second inning. Contreras put Chicago back on top 4-3 with a 445-foot shot to center in the fifth after former Cub Victor Caratini and Tommy Pham homered against Kyle Hendricks (6-4) in the top half.

Anthony Rizzo singled twice for Chicago after missing the previous six games because of back tightness. Kris Bryant went 0 for 4, snapping his 13-game hitting streak.

Hendricks won his fourth straight start. The right-hander went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin each pitched a scoreless inning. Craig Kimbrel struck out all three batters in the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.