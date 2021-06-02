Suns dismantle Lakers 115-85 to take 3-2 series lead

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker passes over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and guard Wesley Matthews (9) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX – Devin Booker scored 30 points after two quiet games and the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James to the locker room early, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 first-round series lead.

The Suns won in Los Angeles on Sunday to tie the series and went right at the Anthony Davis-less Lakers in front of a revved-up crowd in Game 5.

Davis was out after suffering a groin injury in Game 4 and the Suns took advantage by attacking every chance they had. The Lakers put up little resistance, allowing Phoenix to score nearly at will while building a 30-point halftime lead — Los Angeles' largest halftime deficit in 25 years.

The Suns made 14 3-pointers and had just four turnovers against the NBA's regular-season defensive efficiency leader.

The only bad news: point guard Chris Paul took a shot to his injured right shoulder in the third quarter and did not return.

James scored 17 of his 24 points in the third quarter, but couldn't rally the listless Lakers. The four-time league MVP sat at the end of the bench by himself in the fourth quarter before heading to the locker room with about five minutes left.

Ad

Game 6 is Thursday in Los Angeles

The series between one-time rivals has been shaped by injuries.

Ad