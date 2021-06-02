4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, center, continues to speak his mind as he points to relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos after third base umpire Joe West, left, ejected Shildt during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.

The use of homebrewed tacky substances — mixtures often involve sunscreen and rosin — is suspected to have spiked in recent seasons as pitchers have learned the extent to which illicit sticky stuff can increase the spin rates on their fastballs, making the pitches more effective.

Many believe the proliferation of those grip aids is partially responsible for baseball’s offensive freefall. There have been six no-hitters this season, one shy of the record since 1900, and the league’s .236 batting average was the lowest through May 31 since 1968.

MLB has increased oversight in the majors with efforts to inspect more baseballs this season, but the data collection has not led to penalties for players. Suspensions at the big league level are subject to bargaining with the players association.

Minor league players don't have a union.

MLB confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that four players have been suspended.

White Sox right-hander Marcus Every of Low-A Kannapolis was the first, receiving a 10-game ban from MLB after he was ejected from a May 13 game when umpires discovered a foreign substance.

Three more players were suspended 10 games after being busted last weekend — Sal Biasi of High-A Winston Salem in the White Sox system, Kai-Wei Teng of High-A Eugene with the San Francisco Giants and Mason Englert of Low-A Down East with the Texas Rangers.

