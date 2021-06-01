Tucker, Astros down former bench coach Cora, Red Sox 11-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy reacts after striking out Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Back in Houston as Boston’s manager, Alex Cora and the Red Sox were handed their most lopsided loss of the season by his former team.

Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Astros beat their ex-bench coach and his Red Sox 11-2 on Monday.

This was the first time Cora, now managing the Red Sox again, had faced the Astros since being suspended last year for his role in Houston's illegal sign-stealing scheme in 2017.

Cora helped Houston win the 2017 World Series as bench coach, then managed Boston to the 2018 championship. He was let go by the Red Sox following Major League Baseball’s investigation into the Astros, then suspended by MLB through the 2020 postseason before getting rehired in Boston last November.

“I got suspended,” Cora said, reflecting on the scandal before the game. "That’s something that will always be on my resume and I think at the end, we all made a mistake. We all messed up, and we all are paying the price.”

Cora remains close with Houston players Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve and said before the game that Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón was his “best friend." Cora and Cintrón talked and joked around before the game.

“Cora, that's my boy," Correa said. “That's my brother for life. His time here, I will always appreciate it because I learned so much from him when he was here."

Cora was asked about Houston's approach at the plate on Monday.

