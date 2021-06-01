This young running prodigy just did something incredible. Will he be at the Tokyo Olympics?

To those who follow track and field or fully understand running times, their jaws are likely still on the ground over this performance.

To those who don’t follow running, well, it’s pretty hard to compare it to any other athletic feats.

On Saturday in Portland, Oregon, 18-year-old high school runner Hobbs Kessler took the track for a 1,500-meter race already holding a national record after setting a new record in the indoor mile race back in February.

A senior from Ann Arbor Skyline High School in Michigan who runs for his high school track team, in Portland, Kessler stunned observers at the track and around the country who follow running — in a great way.

Kessler produced one of the greatest runs ever by an American high schooler, finishing in a blistering time of 3:34.36 to shatter the U.S. record in the event by a high school runner, previously set in 2001 by Alan Webb when he ran the race in a time of 3:38.26.

Ad

🚨 AMERICAN U20 RECORD 🚨



Hobbs Kessler destroyed Jim Ryun’s American U20 1500m record (pending) with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival!



Ryun’s record had stood since 1966.



📸 @OttoHoriuchi / @GoTrackTownUSA pic.twitter.com/BsBv1oJEK1 — USATF (@usatf) May 30, 2021

Oh, but there’s more.

Kessler also broke the U.S. under-20 record in the event set by Jim Ryun (3:36.1) in 1966, and his run also was faster than the collegiate record of 3:35.00 set by Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame earlier this year.