Kyle Larson dominates first half of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. – Kyle Larson dominated the first half of the Coca-Cola 600, sweeping the first two stages of NASCAR's longest race.

Larson has won a series-high eight stages this year.

The 28-year-old Larson led 156 of 200 laps in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott took the lead briefly in the second stage for 22 laps, but surrendered the lead back to Larson following a green flag pit stop.

Larson hoped to give car owner Rick Hendrick a historic 269th career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for the most Cup Series wins.

Kurt Busch, the 2010 race champion, is behind the wall after due to engine failure.

