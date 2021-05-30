Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Wizards to take 3-0 series lead

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gestures to the crowd after his dunk during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Joel Embiid shook off the jeers from a missed dunk and made sure he did not miss his next attempt. After throwing the ball down through the rim, he cupped his hands to his ears to encourage the crowd.

“I had the opportunity where I actually made a dunk, so that’s why I went over to them and I wanted to hear more boos,” Embiid said.

Some booed. Many 76ers fans chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!” in Embiid's direction. After another valuable performance, Philadelphia is one victory away from a first-round sweep.

Embiid set a career playoff high with 36 points, and the Sixers routed the Washington Wizards 132-103 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 series lead. Embiid scored 25 points in the first half and finished 14 of 18 from the floor in 28 minutes before resting the entire fourth quarter.

That's the second-fewest minutes by a player who scored 35-plus points since the NBA's shot-clock era began in 1954.

“I can’t imagine anybody playing better than him,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “That was MVP-level tonight. He’s definitely a handful.”

Embiid missing only three shots apart from the botched dunk made it almost impossible to guard the Sixers' other stars. Ben Simmons scored 14 and had nine assists, Tobias Harris had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Danny Green made five 3-pointers to finish with 15.

The 76ers shot 58.6% from the field, including 51.5% from 3-point range.

