Indianapolis 500 marks largest sporting event since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

Indianapolis, Indiana – With a sold-out crowd of 135,000 people, the Indianapolis 500 became the largest sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world, fitting nearly 400,000 people during a normal year. The Speedway worked with state officials and determined 40% capacity was appropriate, and the 135,000 tickets quickly sold out.

Per NBC sports, last year’s race averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 2.3 rating. It was held in August due to the pandemic, instead of the usual Memorial Day Weekend time slot.

The Speedway also served as a mass-vaccination clinic in April. The goal, partially, was to encourage people to get vaccinated so the race could have fans.

Helio Castroneves joined Houston native A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser Sr. in the prestigious four-time winners club.