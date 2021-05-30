Conley now former team's villain, 76ers on verge of sweep

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) goes to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Utah won 121-111. (AP Photo/John Amis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Grizzlies fans cheered Mike Conley earlier this year when he finally earned All-Star recognition in his 14th season.

Now they're trying hard not to boo the guard they loved for so long.

“Sometimes you live long enough to become the villain, and I’ve become that for I guess the Memphis Grizzlies now," Conley said.

Conley is trying to lead the top-seeded Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals, which eluded him during a seven-year playoff run in Memphis. Conley is taking on his replacement in Memphis in Ja Morant, who has the Grizzlies back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Morant is leading the youngest roster in this postseason with 33.7 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard. Conley, who scored 27 in a 121-111 win that gave the Jazz a 2-1 lead, says it feels he's come full circle in a way he never expected.

“It’s amazing to be playing against a guy like Ja first off, just seeing a guy that is so talented, a young superstar in the league wearing the jersey that I’m so used to wearing, getting the cheers and the crowds that I’m so used to hearing is surreal,” Conley said.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell says Conley was locked in during the bubble last summer.

“And I’ve seen it at an even higher level now,” Mitchell said.

