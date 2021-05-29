Lamb, Moncada homer, White Sox beat Orioles 7-4 in Game 1

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, third from left, celebrates with teammates at the end of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO – Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, José Abreu drove in three runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Chicago has won four of its last five games after getting swept by the Yankees last weekend.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect sixth inning and Liam Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles, who have lost 11 consecutive games, which is Baltimore's longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row on Sept. 17-30, 2009.

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-6) struggled again, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. He finished with six strikeouts. It was his fifth straight loss; he failed to go at least five innings during that stretch.

With one out in the first inning, Galvis drove Keuchel's 0-1 changeup into the left-field seats.

Tim Anderson led off the first with a double for the White Sox and scored on Abreu's single to tie the game. Harvey limited the damage by striking out Lamb with runners on the corners.

The White Sox broke open the game in the third. Harvey allowed back-to-backs walks to start the inning and Abreu followed with a two-run single. Moncada got the stop sign at third base but came around to score after right fielder Anthony Santander hesitated to throw in the ball. One out later, Lamb hit his third homer of the season, a two-run shot, on a 1-2 fastball from Harvey to give the White Sox a 5-1 lead.

