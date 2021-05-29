Clutch captains lead way into 2nd round of NHL playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Right about the time the Boston Bruins made a “C” change by naming Patrice Bergeron captain, the Vegas Golden Knights decided to have a captain for the first time and knew Mark Stone was the only man for the job.

“It became clear that he is the leader of the team,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Him wearing the ‘C’ allowed him to take another step both as a player, as a teammate and then of course as a leader on our team.”

The next step is the second round, and every team to advance did so in large part because of a captain leading the way. Bergeron scored twice in Boston's first-round series clincher, Stone had five points to help the Golden Knights survive Minnesota in seven games, Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog put up eight points in a sweep of St. Louis and Carolina's Jordan Staal scored an overtime winner in a hard-fought series against Nashville.

After the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last year despite Steven Stamkos playing just one playoff game — and scoring a memorable goal in the final — this NHL postseason is showing the value of captains at the most important time of the year.

“There’s obviously a lot of responsibility that comes with being a captain,” said Stamkos, who had two points in Tampa Bay's clinching game against Florida to give him eight in the series. “You want to go out there and do whatever it takes to win, and the teams that are advancing, usually their leadership group and the guys that need to step up have stepped up.”

Every healthy captain of a team that won in the first round recorded at least four points, and those who couldn't take the ice became rallying points. The New York Islanders see captain Anders Lee around the rink rehabbing his season-ending knee injury and get his thoughts on games and developments, while the Toronto Maple Leafs rebounded from John Tavares' scary Game 1 injury with a focus on playing for him.

“We’re playing for each other and he’s obviously a key part,” Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said of Lee. “He’s been doing everything he can on the sidelines to be a great teammate and great captain on the outside.”

Stamkos knows all about that after becoming the first captain in more than 50 years to hoist the Cup after not playing in the final game. Lee could join that rare company if New York wins its first title since 1983, though Toronto hopes to get Tavares back at some point from a concussion and knee injury.

