After spitting ordeal, Young leads Hawks past Knicks 105-94

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) shoots against New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) and Taj Gibson (67) during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Shaking off a spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Trae Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night.

Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Atlanta.

This one was tight through much of the first half, but the Hawks closed the second quarter on a Young-powered, 22-5 run that sent the arena into an uproar.

The third-year point guard, who has complained of the Hawks being overlooked and was especially perturbed to be passed over for this year's All-Star Game in his own city, was determined to make an impression in his first trip to the postseason.

How's that going?

In Game 1, Young hit the winning basket to silence the crowd at Madison Square Garden's first playoff contest since 2013.. He certainly shined during the spurt that essentially decided the most lopsided game of the series, having a hand in 18 of the 22 points.

Young scored five points himself, hitting a 3 and a step-back jumper, but spent most of his time scooting around the court, creating for teammates.

