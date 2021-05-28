Cavs still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The five-time All-Star played in just 25 games due to a severe calf injury. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND – As the Cavaliers' slow, stuttering rebuild continues around a “core four” of young players, the team still views Kevin Love as an important piece.

One worth keeping around. At least, for now.

On Friday, general manager Koby Altman spoke to the media for the first time since the Cavs completed a injury-marred season by going 22-50 and failing to compete for a playoff spot during a year in which Love went from being a major contributor to a distraction.

The five-time All-Star played in just 25 games because of a severe calf injury. All that will be remembered from his forgettable season is an on-court lapse against Toronto when he lost his composure and smacked the ball away in frustration only to have the Raptors grab it and score.

It's a regrettable moment that has stained an otherwise clean resume.

Love's mini-tantrum was also a microcosm of a frustrating season for the Cavs, who used 30 different starting lineups and lost 300 total games to injuries. There was also plenty of self-inflicted drama, which included Love's meltdown in Florida, Kevin Porter Jr.'s surprising trade to Houston and the team buying out All-Star center Andre Drummond's contract.

Altman said Love was “internally reprimanded” for his on-court behavior in April. But his actions caused serious damage to Love's reputation with fans and possibly affected relationships with teammates and coaches.

Love publicly apologized for his outburst, saying it was out of character. And while fans may have had a harder time accepting Love's remorse — and stomaching his $30 million per season contract — Altman insists it hasn't caused a rift inside the Cavaliers.

