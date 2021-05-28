Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer talks to center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Another game. Another blowout.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

“The last two games haven't been easy," Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, we were up 30, but it's not easy. ... I'll say this: I'll say by us doing our job, I'm not surprised that we're able to win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, good things are going to happen. And in these three games, good things have happened for us."

Miami has lost three games by 29 points or more this season — all against Milwaukee, two of them in the last two games of this series. The Bucks held leads of 51 and 36 points against Miami in games earlier this season; the margin got to 32 on Thursday night.

And as if Milwaukee needed another edge, there's this: No team in NBA history has ever squandered a 3-0 series lead.

“We're not worried about that. We control what we can control, and that's how we play, that's how we prepare, how we compete," Miami forward Jimmy Butler said. “Not too worried about what history says and all of that good stuff, but we've got our work cut out for us."

