LEADING OFF: Double NY twinbill, Giants-Dodgers, Ohtani up

A storm approaches Yankee Stadium after a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees was postponed due to predicted inclement weather, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

FOUR GAMES IN GOTHAM

Both the Yankees and Mets are set to host doubleheaders in New York after their games were postponed by lousy weather Wednesday night.

The Yankees will play Toronto twice in the Bronx, and they’ll do it without 2020 big league home run leader Luke Voit, who is headed for the injured list with a right oblique strain. Voit is hitting .182 with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee during spring training.

In addition, Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber is expected to miss at least two months after hurting his pitching shoulder Tuesday.

The Mets will play two games against the Rockies with a major league-high 17 players on the injured list. Fourth-string center fielder Johneshwy Fargas became the most recent player added to the IL on Wednesday after he sprained his left AC joint trying to make a catch Monday.

OLD RIVALS

