Rays win 11th in a row, score 7 in 11th to beat Toronto 14-8

Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle, left, shakes hands with Taylor Walls, center, as Ji-Man Choi pretends to see how far the ball went after Wendle hit a grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trent Thornton during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.

Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.

After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.

Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.

Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays' 9-7 win over Toronto on Friday night.

A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none.

Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto's five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.

