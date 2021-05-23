Tatis slam, 6 RBIs, Padres beat M's, sweep 9-game homestand

San Diego Padres Fernando Tatis Jr., center, points skyward as he crosses home plate after hitting a grand slam off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Robert Dugger in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO – Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Sunday to sweep a nine-game homestand.

The 22-year-old superstar sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a sunny afternoon when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Robert Dugger to the base of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field with one out in the seventh.

Knowing it was gone, Tatis took a few steps and, holding his bat by the barrel, flipped it aside before starting his trot.

It was his 13th homer this season and his second career grand slam. The first, last Aug. 17 at Texas, launched “Slam Diego,” a streak of four grand slams by the Padres in four straight games, a first in baseball history.

Tatis also hit a 441-foot home run into Petco Park’s second deck leading off the second inning and singled in the go-ahead run during a three-run rally in the sixth.

Tatis has 11 hits, including four homers, and 12 RBIs in four games batting cleanup since returning from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday.

The Padres took three-game series against St. Louis, Colorado and Seattle. Overall, they have won 12 of 13 games.

Yu Darvish (5-1) pitched seven strong innings to win his second straight start, holding Seattle to one run and seven hits while striking out five and walking none.