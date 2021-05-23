Mostly Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Rays rally with 5 walks in 9th, top Jays for 10th win in row

Mark Didtler

Associated Press

Tags: 
Ji-Man Choi
,
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
,
Ross Stripling
,
Michael Brosseau
,
Randal Grichuk
,
Michael Wacha
,
Kevin Kiermaier
,
Ryan Borucki
,
Brett Phillips
,
Randy Arozarena
,
Josh Fleming
,
Manuel Margot
,
Sports
,
Taylor Walls
,
Austin Meadows
,
Rich Becker
,
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Full Screen
1 / 5

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Brosseau as home plate umpire Jansen Visconti watches during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.

The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases.

Bergen entered and Meadows worked for a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on for pitches.

Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto 4-2 lead.

Francisco Mejía homered for the Rays.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.