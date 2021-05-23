García beats Astros in 10th again, Rangers sweep in 3-2 win

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia follows thru on a walk-off RBI single against the Houston Astros in the tenth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

(AP) – Adolis García’s infield single scored automatic runner Nick Solak in the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a sweep of their Texas rivals Sunday.

It was the second game-ending hit in the 10th in the three-game series for García after a three-run homer in the opener. He also went deep twice during Saturday's 8-4 victory.

The series was a strong response by the Rangers to a 1-9 stretch that included a four-game sweep by the Astros last weekend in Houston.

Solak took third on Nate Lowe's groundout and scored on García's hard grounder up the middle with the infield in. Jose Altuve made a diving stop, but the second baseman's desperation throw didn't get near home plate.

“He's real fun to watch, this stretch that he's on, but all the time, he's a fun player to watch,” Solak said of García. “Every time he steps into the box, you'd better be ready for something cool to happen.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker said the club considered intentionally walking García, who had eight RBIs in the series, but thought closer Ryan Pressly's stuff was good enough to retire the 28-year-old Cuban rookie for the fifth time in the game.

“He jammed the heck out of him,” Baker said. “He just found a hole. You can't make a better pitch than he made.”

After giving up Altuve's second single to put runners at the corners with no outs in the top of the 10th, John King (5-3) retired Carlos Correa on a foul pop, struck out Alex Bregman and got Michael Brantley on a flyout.

