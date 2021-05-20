Spring Football: A Stop at North Shore

It's Spring Ball and what better place to start than at North Shore High School?

Well, Katy might disagree as the Tigers are the Class 6A DII defending state champs, but let's start on the #Eastside.

Gone are Dematrius Davis (Auburn), Shadrach Banks (TCU), and Jaeden Roberts (Alabama) on offense, but much of the defense returns.

The defense is loaded throughout. Upfront is Texas-commit Kris Ross and Tai Leonard (6-foot-4), who is up to double-digit offers. Jacoby Brass is starting to gain momentum and has offers from Marshall and Utah State.

The linebacking corps is led by 2022's Kent Battle and Joshua Garrett and 2023 Jonavan Chenier-Flemings.

The back-end is loaded with national recruit Denver Harris, who is sidelined right now with a knee injury. Caleb Flagg is a beast at safety along with Jayven Anderson (2023), who has recently been offered by UTSA. Class of 2023 corner Jacoby Davis has five SEC offers along with Baylor, Utah, and Michigan. Tavon Griffin will also play safety.

Move-in Darrell Michael Jean was taking QB1 snaps in the spring. He also plays baseball and moves over from Legacy School of Sports Science. He played at Cypress Ranch before that. He has a solid arm and can run. He's getting the kitchen sink thrown at him right now as game speed is different at North Shore. Especially with eight, likely DI, athletes chasing him at practice on defense.