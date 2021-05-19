Mostly Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Team of the Week: Summer Creek Track & Field presented by Allegiance Bank

Vype

Vype

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
Houston High School Sports
Team of the Week: Summer Creek Track & Field presented by Allegiance Bank
Team of the Week: Summer Creek Track & Field presented by Allegiance Bank (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Summer Creek recently won the UIL 6A Track & Field State Championship! That gives the Bulldogs the nod for the Team of the Week.

Watch the video below, and don't forget to subscribe to VYPE on YouTube for more great video content!

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved