FORE! Argyle Eagles bring home fourth state title

Argyle Boys Golf was back at the UIL State Tournament for the 11th consecutive season. This year, the Eagles were able to bring home gold as the team won their fourth team championship at the UIL Class 4A State Golf Tournament.

Led by Gaven Lane, who got second overall in the individual standings, Argyle came out ahead of Monahans and Canyon with no trouble. Lane tallied 103 strokes (70-33) at the tournament, just two strokes behind Wimberley's first place golfer Jaxon Donaldson (65-36— 101).

Lane and his teammates, Justus Christman (75-35— 110), Ethan Payne (73-43— 116), Zane Griggs (78-38— 116), and Blake Kelly (81-40— 121) combined for a team total of 442 (296-146); 22 strokes less than Monahans.