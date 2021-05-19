Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M's

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull, right, hugs catcher Eric Haase as teammates rush in after Turnbull threw a no-hitter in a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Seattle. The Tigers won 5-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE – Spencer Turnbull walked out of the bullpen Tuesday night feeling terrible, hoping a shaky pregame warmup would dissipate once he stepped on the mound.

A few hours later, Turnbull was being slammed in the face with a shaving cream pie and doused in water, beer and baby powder by his Detroit Tigers teammates on the grass at T-Mobile Park.

There was plenty to celebrate after Turnbull joined the parade of no-hitters in 2021.

“It is by far the best night of my life, most exciting, and it’s definitely kind of like one of those landmark stamps on my career up to this point,” Turnbull said.

The 28-year-old right-hander tossed the fifth no-hitter of the major league season, baffling the Seattle Mariners in Detroit’s 5-0 win.

Once best known for leading baseball in losses in 2019 when he had a 3-17 record, Turnbull twirled a gem that overmatched the Mariners and continued to highlight the dominance of pitchers through the first quarter of the season.

The five no-hitters through May 18 match the 1917 season for the most in baseball history by that date. Two of the five were thrown against Seattle at T-Mobile Park, and the Mariners are the first team since the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 to get no-hit twice in a month.

Turnbull is the first pitcher not named Justin Verlander to throw a no-hitter for Detroit since Jack Morris in 1984. Verlander threw two during his tenure with the Tigers, the last coming on May 7, 2011, in Toronto.

