UIL Playoffs Regional Semi-Finals: 5 DFW Softball Teams to Watch powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Shana Willeford

Vype

High School Sports
As the UIL softball playoffs continue, the desire to succeed only grows stronger for Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. Last week, VYPE DFW covered the five teams to pay attention to in the regional quarterfinals. This week, we're looking towards the regional semi-finals and who you shouldn't take your eyes off for one second!

Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Lady Jaguars have shown nothing but strength in all areas this season. Whether it has been at the plate, defensively, or just in their overall chemistry as a team, the Lady Jaguars have continually improved in every area.

Outscoring their opponents by 150 runs this season and posting a 33-3-1 overall record (14-0 in district), Flower Mound is more than ready to take on a strong Southlake Carroll team this week. Despite dropping the first game of the series to Allen, the Lady Jags regrouped without an issue and went on to shut out Allen 10-0 before winning the series (2-1) with a 3-1 score in Game 3.

Flower Mound and Southlake Carroll are set to face off in a one-game playoff at 7:30 Friday at Denton Guyer.

Rockwall

