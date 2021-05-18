UIL Playoffs Regional Quarterfinals: 5 DFW Baseball Teams to Watch

After an exciting week of area-round UIL playoff baseball games, quite a few Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball teams have moved on to the Regional Quarterfinals on their quest to be the best in the state. With so much action happening between softball Regional Semi-Finals and baseball this week, we've got five DFW baseball teams you shouldn't take your eyes off of!

Keller

Keller has no quit. Taking on some of the best teams in the area- and winning- Keller finished first in their district with a 9-1 district record. The Indians have shown nearly flawless defense while holding opponents to only 76 runs all season and stellar offense while scoring 237 runs of their own on the season. Keller is a force to be reckoned with in DFW-area baseball and you can expect the same to hold true in the next round of play.

Last week, Keller topped El Paso Americas in the area-round in just two games. With a 13-3 win in Game 1 and a 8-0 shut-out win in Game 2, the Indians forged their way to the next round in UIL baseball playoffs. Keller will face off against Northwest Eaton in the Regional Quarterfinals- a district rival that they have already seen (and beat) twice so far this season. In March, the Indians defeated Eaton 13-3 before defeating them again in April by a score of 11-5.

Keller's Regional Quarterfinal series against Northwest Eaton is set to begin 6:00 pm Thursday at Denton Guyer.

Southlake Carroll

The Dragons have spent all season adding on to their legacy of being a dominant force when it comes to DFW-area baseball. With a 24-15 overall record, Southlake Carroll has defeated the likes of Flower Mound, South Grand Prairie, Mansfield Legacy, and more en route to the UIL playoffs. It should come as no surprise that they've reached the Regional Quarterfinals knowing the strength Southlake Carroll possess both offensively as well as defensively.

